68 migrants, found crammed into truck in Nadlac II Customs; Turkish driver, prosecuted

68 migrants, found crammed into truck in Nadlac II Customs; Turkish driver, prosecuted. A truck carrying 68 migrants, including 11 children, was stopped at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point on Wednesday to Thursday night, when the driver was trying to leave the country. He is to be prosecuted for migrant smuggling. The representatives of the Press Office of the Territorial Inspectorate of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that the truck is registered in Turkey and the driver is Turkish. The trailer was checked by the border police, and 68 people were found crammed. Following the investigations, it was established that there are 11 children aged between 15 and 17 years and 57 adults aged between 18 and 40 years. According to the Arad Border Police, the migrants are from Turkey, Syria, Palestine and Egypt. Authorities are continuing the investigation into the presence of the foreigners in the truck, and the driver is to be prosecuted for migrant smuggling. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]