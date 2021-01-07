GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 4.951, to 658.958, death toll hits 16.410

GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 4.951, to 658.958, death toll hits 16.410. Romania’s novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 4,951 in the last 24 hours following 31,393 national tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Wednesday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]