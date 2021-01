Romanian policemen to protest against public wage freezing

Romanian policemen to protest against public wage freezing. Dissatisfied with the Government's wage freeze, four police unions in Romania have announced they will start protests on Monday, January 11. According to a statement signed by the leaders of the Europol, Pro Lex, Decus, and Diamantul unions, beginning January 11, the law enforcement officers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]