January 8, 2021

Liberty Galati CEO reportedly probed in bribe case involving former minister
Jan 8, 2021

Liberty Galati CEO reportedly probed in bribe case involving former minister.

The general manager of the Liberty steel plant in Galati, Bogdan Grecu, is being prosecuted in the corruption case involving former environment minister Costel Alexe, judicial sources told HotNews.ro. Prosecutors accuse Grecu of offering 22 tons of steel sheets to Alexe as a bribe. The (...)

