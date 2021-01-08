Alpha Bank Romania CEO will lead the Greek group’s international division

Alpha Bank Romania CEO will lead the Greek group’s international division. Sergiu Oprescu, the executive president of Alpha Bank Romania, has been appointed as president of the Greek Alpha Bank Group's international banking division, Ziarul Financiar reported. This holding includes Alpha Bank Romania, Alpha Bank Cyprus, and Alpha Bank Albania. It is 100% owned by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]