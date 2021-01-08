Dedeman owners join forces with TeraPlast and Vrancart to develop recycling business

Dedeman owners join forces with TeraPlast and Vrancart to develop recycling business. Romanian investors Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of the DIY retail chain Dedeman, plan to set up a business in the packaging waste collection and recycling market. They have joined forces with major paper, cardboard and packaging producer Vrancart and Somplast, a plastic parts (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]