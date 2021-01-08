Independent electricity supplier Tinmar assigned as supplier of last resort
Jan 8, 2021
Independent electricity supplier Tinmar assigned as supplier of last resort.
Romania's energy market regulator ANRE appointed independent energy trader and supplier Tinmar as a last resort supplier for the month of January. Customers whose supplier goes bankrupt or faces any other problem are by default assigned to the last resort supplier - Tinmar, for the month of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]