Romania's Competition Council slaps EUR 26.5 mln fines on agriculture machinery distributors. Romania's Competition Council has sanctioned nine companies active on the agriculture machinery market with total fines worth RON 127 mln (EUR 26.5 mln). The competition authority found that the nine companies fixed the sale prices for Claas and Amazone products between 2014 and 2018.