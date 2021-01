Retail sales in Romania remain strong toward the end of 2020

Retail sales in Romania remain strong toward the end of 2020. The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by 3.4% in November compared to the same month of 2019, slightly losing momentum from the 4-5% annual growth rates in September-October. The steady improvement, particularly in the non-food area, shows healthy consumer confidence supported by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]