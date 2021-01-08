EduMin Cimpeanu says schools to open one way or another



Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that opening schools on February 8 will be "successful" "one way or another." According to the minister, the problems with virtual teaching are "structural, not circumstantial problems," which "any country meets." "We will manage to open the schools; it is my deep conviction that on February 8 we will manage to open either all the schools in Romania or the schools in areas with allow infection rate. We will prioritize primary education, kindergarten, knowing a virtual approach is the most difficult, and we might prioritize 8th and 12th grade students who take the national exam. My conviction is that one way or another we will manage to open the schools. Education remains a priority of the incumbent government," Cimpeanu told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)