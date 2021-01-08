Digital Nomad Index: Romania, among the best countries in the world for remote working



Romania is one of the best countries in the world for remote working in 2021, according to CircleLoop, which ranked the country third in its Digital Nomad Index. The index is based on a range of factors, from the cost of internet speed and scores on the Global Happiness Index to the monthly (...)