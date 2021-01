Three-Month Money Market Rate Keeps Going Down, Ends First Week Of 2021 At 1.79%



Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei contracted before May 2019, has decreased for the fourth consecutive day, reaching 1.79% per year on Friday (January (...)