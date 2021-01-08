UNICEF: Romania ranks 2nd in EU in terms of birth rate among adolescent mothers

UNICEF: Romania ranks 2nd in EU in terms of birth rate among adolescent mothers. Romania ranks second in the European Union in terms of the birth rate among adolescent mothers, pregnancy in adolescence having many negative consequences on expectant mothers, as well as social and economic costs, according to a study conducted by UNICEF together with the SAMAS Association in Romania. The phenomenon is cyclical, repeating within the same families from one generation to another coupled with economic, social and health precariousness. According to a UNICEF press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, in 2019 there were 16,639 pregnancies among adolescents, down 9% compared to 2018. In the case of adolescents under 15, the number of pregnancies decreased in all regions, except for the North-West and North-East regions, where the increase was 11%. In 2019, the number of abortions for girls between 15 and 19 years old was 4,290. The age of the first sexual partner is close to the age of the adolescent girl in almost 70% of cases. People with the lowest level of education have the most pregnancies (31.7%), more than three times higher than those who have completed compulsory education or high school years. The report points out the need for a complex, multidimensional approach to integrated public policies aimed at sex education, raising community awareness of specific needs in the field and providing services tailored to the psychological and emotional profile of the adolescent. Recommendations include initiating a legal-administrative reform to remove barriers to minors' access to reproductive and sexual health information and services, by reviewing and adjusting the legal framework for reproductive health policies. It is also recommended to introduce in the school curriculum education in the field of reproductive health and sexuality as a compulsory subject. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]