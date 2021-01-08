Four Romanians sentenced to jail after stealing lead from more than 20 churches in the UK



Four Romanians who stole lead from more than 20 churches across England between 2018 and 2020 received jail sentences of up to 6 and a half years, Digi24 reported, quoting BBC. Paul Buica, Constantin Motescu, Laurentiu Sucea, and Mihai Birtu admitted multiple counts of theft at an earlier (...)