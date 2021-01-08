Antitrust Body Fines Nine Romanian Agricultural Machinery Traders EUR26.1M For Price Fixing

Antitrust Body Fines Nine Romanian Agricultural Machinery Traders EUR26.1M For Price Fixing. Romania's Competition Council said Thursday it has fined nine companies active on the agricultural machinery market a total RON127 million (nearly EUR26.5 million) for fixing the sale price of the products branded Claas and Amazone, respectively, between 2014 and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]