GCS: Bucharest - 106,567 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of pandemic

GCS: Bucharest - 106,567 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of pandemic. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 106,567 and in the counties of Cluj - 31,520 and Iasi - 28,610, according to data reported, on Friday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 27,433, Timisoara - 27,753, Brasov - 26,239, Ilfov - 25,605 and Prahova - 24,590. To date, 663,799 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. At the same time, 595,007 patients were declared cured. According to the GCS, 4,841 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 31,592 tests nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]