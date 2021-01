Finance Ministry draws 75 million lei from banks in addition to Thursday’s auction

Finance Ministry draws 75 million lei from banks in addition to Thursday’s auction. Finance Ministry on Friday drew 75 million lei from banks, in addition to Thursday’s 801.8 million lei, at a coupon rate of 2.97% per annum for a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 117 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]