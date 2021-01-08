GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.841 after 31.592 tests conducted nationwide

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4.841 after 31.592 tests conducted nationwide. As many as 4,841 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were reported in the last 24 hours, following 31,592 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)