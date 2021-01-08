Romania’s former environment minister Costel Alexe officially investigated in bribery case

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced that the prosecutors have officially started the criminal investigation against the former Liberal environment minister Costel Alexe for bribery and incitement to embezzlement. DNA prosecutors say that, in March-April 2020, Alexe, who was