Ministry of Development, open to dialogue with associative structures of local public administration. The minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Cseke Attila, who met on Friday with the representatives of the Communes Association of Romania, at the latter's request, supports the need for an exchange of ideas among the ministry's specialists and the associative structures of the local public administration authorities. "The Ministry of Development is open to dialogue with the associative structures of the local public administration authorities. We believe that these continuous consultations are important for an optimal cooperation and for an exchange of ideas for the proper functioning of the Romanian public administration. We have learned some important ideas and projects to streamline and simplify the administrative procedures necessary for the functioning of local public authorities that we want to implement together with the associative structures," minister Cseke Attila said on Friday, according to a release by the MDLPA sent to AGERPRES. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]