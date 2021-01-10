Pupils resume online classes on Monday

Pupils resume online classes on Monday. Pupils will resume online classes in the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, after the winter holiday. The school year 2020-2021 is structured over two semesters, amounting to 34 weeks. The first semester is scheduled between 14 September 2020 and 29 January 2021 and the second half of the school year between 8 February and 18 June 2021. According to the timetable approved by the Ministry of Education, the next holiday, the inter-semester, is scheduled between 30 January and 7 February, and the spring holiday between 2 and 11 April (Catholic Easter) and between 30 April and 9 May (Orthodox Easter). The summer holiday will kick off on June 18, 2021. With the exception of the above mentioned provisions, for the final grades of high school education, the school year has 32 weeks of courses and ends on 4 June 2021. For the 8th grade, the school year has 33 weeks of courses and ends on 11 June 2021, while for the classes in high school education - the technological branch with the exception of the terminal classes and for the classes in vocational education, the school year has 37 weeks of courses.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

