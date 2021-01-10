Coronavirus/ 3,082 new cases of COVID-19, 15,797 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 16,654

Coronavirus/ 3,082 new cases of COVID-19, 15,797 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 16,654. As many as 3,082 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 15,797 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday, 671,284 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 598,610 people were declared cured. At the national level, 5,017,624 tests have been processed so far. Of these, 15,797 were carried out in the last 24 hours, 8,765 based on case definition and medical protocol and 7,032 upon request. As many as 8,744 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,065 are in intensive care. On the territory of Romania, 31,382 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,637 are in institutional isolation. Also, 48,398 people are in quarantine at home, and 72 are in institutional quarantine. A further 62 deaths - 37 men and 25 women - have been recorded in the past 24 hours due to infection with the novel coronavirus, the GCS informs. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths in the category of 40-49 years, seven in the age category 50-59 years, 19 in the age category 60-69 years, 21 in the age category 70-79 years and 11 in the category over 80 years. The GCS shows that 59 of the deaths occurred in patients with previous medical condition, and three patients did not have comorbidities. To date, 16,654 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic. Ilfov County is holding the first place in the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus accumulated at 14 days, with 4.69 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing from the previous day, when it had 4.44, informs the GCS. The next place at the infection rate is Timis County, with 4.05 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing from the previous day, when it had 3.93. Next is Bucharest with 3.97, increasing from the previous day (3.79), Cluj - 3.6, down from Saturday (3.61) and Constanta - 3.06, also down (3.08). Following retesting, 530 persons are re-confirmed positive to the novel coronavirus. The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 825 and the counties of Timis - 212, Iasi - 179, Ilfov - 167, Brasov - 122 and Constanta - 120, according to data submitted by the GCS. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement have applied 7,034 criminal penalties totalling 996,375 lei, as a result of violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 7,145, and the number of deaths at 132, the GCS says Sunday.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Florentina Peia, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

