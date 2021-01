Renault names new GM at Romanian carmaker Dacia

Renault names new GM at Romanian carmaker Dacia. French group Renault has appointed Mihai Bordeanu as Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe and Country Head Romania. Bordeanu, who was previously VP Marketing at Dacia, replaces Christophe Dridi, who was promoted to VP Global Access Industry and VP Industry Dacia and Lada.