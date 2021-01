Unemployment in Romania eases slightly in November

Unemployment in Romania eases slightly in November. Romania's ILO unemployment rate remains among the lowest in Europe - 5.1% in November, for the 15-74 age bracket, down from 5.2% one month before. The rate is slightly higher compared to 4.0% in November 2019. The number of working-age people actively seeking jobs increased by 30% year-on-year