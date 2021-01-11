Romania’s National Bank maintains discretionary monetary board calendar
Romania's National Bank (BNR) decided to keep the monetary policy meetings calendar suspended this year, motivating the economic uncertainties. BNR has already deferred its first meeting initially planned for January 8. Falling inflation and sluggish recovery outlook support further monetary (...)
