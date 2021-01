Romania to rewrite Recovery and Resilience Plan by end-Feb

Romania to rewrite Recovery and Resilience Plan by end-Feb. Romania's Government will review the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and develop a second version by the end of February, European funds' minister Cristian Ghinea announced in an interview with Digi 24 news channel on January 9. Ghinea, a member of the USR-PLUS alliance, says the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]