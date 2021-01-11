COVID-19: Romania reintroduces France, Spain to the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

COVID-19: Romania reintroduces France, Spain to the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. Romania has reintroduced France and Spain to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries are required to enter a 14-day quarantine. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]