5 to Go Ends 2020 with 220 Units, Seeks to Reach 1,000 in Five Years



Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to Go, founded in 2015 by two local entrepreneurs, ended 2020 with over 220 units locally and plans to continue expansion in the following years, said co-founder Radu Savopol.