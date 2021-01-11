Vaccination campaign/ 16,896 persons vaccinated in the past 24 hoursThe National Committee for the Coordination of Anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the past 24 hours, 16,896 people have taken the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (...)
First batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to reach Romania on WednesdayCoordinator of Romania's national COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Monday that the first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Romania on Wednesday.
According to the military doctor, it is about 14,000 doses of vaccine.
"On (...)