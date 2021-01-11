Fourth installment of 150,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed around the country

Fourth installment of 150,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed around the country. The fourth installment of 150,150 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrived today in Romania by air at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs. According to a release, the manufacturing company ensured the transport under "optimal" safety conditions, the land transport included, with the vaccines packed in special dry ice containers and sealed in foil. The vaccination continues in the centers in Bucharest and across the country with doses supplied in the second and in the third shipment, according to the requests sent to the national and the regional storage centers through the County and Bucharest Public Health Directorates. The vaccination is currently underway, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, for the workers booked for inoculation in stage I - public and private system health and social workers, CNCAV mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]