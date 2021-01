UNICEF: Romania, second in the EU for birth rate among teenage mothers

UNICEF: Romania, second in the EU for birth rate among teenage mothers. Romania ranks second in the European Union (EU), after Bulgaria, for the birth rate among teenage mothers, according to a study conducted by UNICEF together with SAMAS Association in Romania. The authors of the report say that the phenomenon is cyclical in Romania, repeating within the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]