Covid-19: Romanian Orthodox Church to distribute informative leaflets about vaccination
Jan 11, 2021
The Romanian Orthodox Church will distribute informative materials regarding the local vaccination campaign in its dioceses, the Health Ministry announced. It will distribute a brochure covering information about how the Covid-19 vaccines were developed and how they work, a brief vaccination (...)
