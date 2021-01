People arriving in Germany from Romania need to take a COVID-19 test

People arriving in Germany from Romania need to take a COVID-19 test. People arriving in Germany from risk areas, including from Romania, need to show a negative PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 infection, made no later than 48 hours before arrival on German territory, or take such a test in Germany immediately upon arrival, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]