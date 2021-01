Romanian Restart Energy and US Interlink Enter Green Energy Joint Venture

Romanian Restart Energy and US Interlink Enter Green Energy Joint Venture. Restart Energy, a local independent supplier of electricity and natural gas, entered a joint venture with Interlink Capital Strategies, a U.S.-based financial consulting and fund management firm, to develop $500 million worth of energy projects in Romania and neighboring (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]