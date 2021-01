Vrancart Adjud Gets RON40M State Aid for Recycling Project

Vrancart Adjud Gets RON40M State Aid for Recycling Project. Corrugated cardboard and toilet paper producer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), owned by SIF Banat-Crisana and Paval Holding, announced Monday it was selected for Ron40 million state aid to invest in a recycling project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]