Dunwell: Industrial Transactions Reach 650,000 Sqm in 2020, Up 38% on Year. Over 650,000 square meters of warehousing space was traded in Romania in 2020, 38% more than in 2019, industrial brokerage firm Dunwell said in a market report Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]