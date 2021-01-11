Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 1,987, death toll at 16,725

Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 1,987, death toll at 16,725. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1,987 in the last 24 hours following 7,005 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 673,271 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 600,710 were declared cured. According to the GCS, 5,024,629 tests have been processed nationwide, with 7,005 ran in the last 24 hours - 4,812 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,193 on request. Romania's COVID-19 death toll increased in the past 24 hours by another 71 fatalities - 48 men and 23 women - to a total of 16,725. Of these, one death was in the 20 - 29 age range, three were in the 40 - 49 years age range, 11 in the 50 - 59 age range, 23 in the 60 - 69 age range, 22 in the 70 - 79 age range and 11 in the 80+ age group. As many as 66 of the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, four deceased patients had no such medical conditions and for one fatality no underlying health conditions were reported so far. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Roberto Stan, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]