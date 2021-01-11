GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1.987 in the last 24 hours following 7.005 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1.987 in the last 24 hours following 7.005 tests nationwide. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1,987 in the last 24 hours following 7,005 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 673,271 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]