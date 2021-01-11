Fourth installment of 150.150 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrived in Romania

Fourth installment of 150.150 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrived in Romania. The fourth installment of 150,150 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrived today in Romania by air at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs. According to a release to Agerpres, the manufacturing company ensured (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]