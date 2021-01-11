Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows

Most parents (78.4%) and teachers (73.1%) believe that students should return to school as soon as possible, according to an opinion poll conducted in December by Save the Children Romania. As for children, 56.8% of them are in favor of reopening schools, while 23.5% prefer the online format.