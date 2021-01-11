Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely

Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely. Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger for the winter climb of K2 without supplemental oxygen, said in a message that they are currently waiting for the next good weather window to continue their ascent safely. "Because "safety" is one of the keywords in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]