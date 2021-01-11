 
January 11, 2021

Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely
Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely.

Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger for the winter climb of K2 without supplemental oxygen, said in a message that they are currently waiting for the next good weather window to continue their ascent safely. "Because "safety" is one of the keywords in (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HealthMin Voiculescu: By vaccination, in 6-9 months we could get rid of pandemic Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu underlined on Monday that the pandemic can be stopped by vaccination in six to nine months and that, in order to earn time, the imposed sanitary rules must be observed. "By following the rules, we can earn time and save the (...)

U.S. Ambassador ends term in office in Romania, pays farewell visit to ForMin Aurescu Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Monday received, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the farewell visit of the Ambassador of the United States to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, whose term in office has come to an end. Aurescu voiced the appreciation of the (...)

KMG International Calls Rompetrol Well Services Shareholders To Approve New Dividend Policy Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO) said Monday in a stock market report that KMG International, which owns 73% of its share capital, requested that issues regarding the dividend policy be included in the shareholders’ agenda of January (...)

Vaccination campaign/ 16,896 persons vaccinated in the past 24 hours The National Committee for the Coordination of Anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the past 24 hours, 16,896 people have taken the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (...)

First batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to reach Romania on Wednesday Coordinator of Romania's national COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Monday that the first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Romania on Wednesday. According to the military doctor, it is about 14,000 doses of vaccine. "On (...)

Telekom Romania has launched OneDock, the tool through which companies can keep all the applications they use in one place OneDock becomes the perfect tool for businesses in the remote work system. Tools designed to increase efficiency in the workplace can have the opposite effect when logging in, checking and using repeatedly. But with OneDock, the application developed by Telekom, companies can bring together... (...)

E-Distributie Banat Invested RON127M In Power Grid Upgrades In Western Romania In 2020 Romanian electricity distribution company E-Distributie Banat, part of Italian utility group Enel, invested RON127 million in digitizing and modernizing the power grids in western counties of Arad, Timis, Caras Severin and Hunedoara, in (...)

 


