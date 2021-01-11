US National Society of Film Critics names RO documentary Collective best foreign-language film

US National Society of Film Critics names RO documentary Collective best foreign-language film. Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was voted best foreign-language film by the National Society of Film Critics at its annual voting meeting, held online this past weekend. Best (...)