PwC Outlook: The economy is projected to rebound by early 2022

PwC Outlook: The economy is projected to rebound by early 2022. By rbj The global economy is projected to grow in 2021 by around 5%, the fastest rate recorded in the 21st century, returning the global economy in aggregate to pre- pandemic levels of output by the end of 2021 or early 2022, according to PwC Global Economic Watch 2021. While the global (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]