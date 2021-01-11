US Ambassador in Bucharest ends term in office, meets ForMin Bogdan Aurescu

US Ambassador in Bucharest ends term in office, meets ForMin Bogdan Aurescu. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Monday received, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the farewell visit of the Ambassador of the United States to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, whose term in office has come to an end. Aurescu voiced the appreciation of the Romanian side for the activity of Ambassador Zuckerman, during his mandate in Bucharest, for his dynamic involvement in the development and strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, shows a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES. On this occasion, the head of the Romanian diplomacy reviewed the achievements in 2020 of the cooperation between the Romania and US, based on the substantial political dialogue at a high level and including concrete progresses in such fields of common interest, including the development of the economic and energy component of the Strategic Partnership, through the conclusion of an intergovernmental Agreement in the nuclear energy field and the progress made in identifying sources of financing for strategic projects in this field or major projects in regional interconnection, such as Rail2Sea and ViaCarpathia. The two officials also expressed their satisfaction over the cooperation that the two countries had in the defence and security field, through the signing of a Roadmap for 10 years regarding cooperation in the Defence area between Romania and the United States, which formalizes the bilateral strategic priorities and ensures the adequate framework for the development of capabilities and the required military training level. The Romanian Minister also reiterated, in this context, the importance of increasing the US military presence in Romania. Bogdan Aurescu underscored the necessity that the bilateral dialogue continues at the same pace so as to capitalize on the existing opportunities, while voicing conviction that the new American administration will support the further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with Romania, considering that this objective enjoys a bi-partisan support. The head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted that, in its turn, Romania remains firmly committed to advancing the objective of strengthening the Strategic Partnership with the US, which is one of the fundamental pillars of Romania's foreign affairs, and the expansion of the US presence and investments in the bilateral relation with Romania, at all levels, mainly the military, political, economic and technological levels. Aurescu also shows that in 2021 the two countries celebrate 10 years since the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States of America and since the coming into force of the Agreement regarding the deployment of the US anti-missile defence system to Romania, which offers more opportunity for the further development of the bilateral relation. Moreover, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in obtaining concrete progress regarding Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver program. He also highlighted the need for the bilateral working group's activity on this topic, which was agreed by Minister Bogdan Aurescu with the US Secretary of State, on the occasion of the visit to Washington DC in October 2020, to continue. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HealthMin Voiculescu: By vaccination, in 6-9 months we could get rid of pandemic Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu underlined on Monday that the pandemic can be stopped by vaccination in six to nine months and that, in order to earn time, the imposed sanitary rules must be observed. "By following the rules, we can earn time and save the (...)



KMG International Calls Rompetrol Well Services Shareholders To Approve New Dividend Policy Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO) said Monday in a stock market report that KMG International, which owns 73% of its share capital, requested that issues regarding the dividend policy be included in the shareholders’ agenda of January (...)



Vaccination campaign/ 16,896 persons vaccinated in the past 24 hours The National Committee for the Coordination of Anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the past 24 hours, 16,896 people have taken the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (...)



First batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to reach Romania on Wednesday Coordinator of Romania's national COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Monday that the first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Romania on Wednesday. According to the military doctor, it is about 14,000 doses of vaccine. "On (...)



Telekom Romania has launched OneDock, the tool through which companies can keep all the applications they use in one place OneDock becomes the perfect tool for businesses in the remote work system. Tools designed to increase efficiency in the workplace can have the opposite effect when logging in, checking and using repeatedly. But with OneDock, the application developed by Telekom, companies can bring together... (...)



E-Distributie Banat Invested RON127M In Power Grid Upgrades In Western Romania In 2020 Romanian electricity distribution company E-Distributie Banat, part of Italian utility group Enel, invested RON127 million in digitizing and modernizing the power grids in western counties of Arad, Timis, Caras Severin and Hunedoara, in (...)

