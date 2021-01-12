Deloitte: Romanian M&A market sees only slight decline in 2020 despite difficult context

Deloitte: Romanian M&A market sees only slight decline in 2020 despite difficult context. The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 91 transactions in 2020, compared to 110, in 2019. According to Deloitte estimations, the total market value, including the transactions with undisclosed values, was EUR 3.7-4.3 billion in 2020, compared to EUR 4-4.4 billion in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]