Romania’s trade gap widens at slower, yet positive rate post-crisis

Romania’s trade gap widens at slower, yet positive rate post-crisis. Romania’s imports have decreased at a slower rate compared to the exports since the crisis emerged in early 2020, but the foreign trade gap has continued to widen, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The increase in the rolling 12-month trade (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]