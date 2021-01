ROCA X Invests EUR150,000 in Local Startup Benefito Mobile

ROCA X Invests EUR150,000 in Local Startup Benefito Mobile. Investment vehicle ROCA X has signed a deal investing EUR150,000 in local virtual mobile operator Benefito Mobile, which plans to launch a prepaid card for mobile telecom services which users can recharge when purchasing products and services from partner (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]