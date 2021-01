Kromberg & Schuber Leases 2,000 Sqm in Timisoara Vox Technology Park

Kromberg & Schuber Leases 2,000 Sqm in Timisoara Vox Technology Park. German manufacturer of automotive cable harnesses and electrical systems Kromberg & Schuber has leased 2,000 square meters of office space in the Vox Technology Park project in Timisoara. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]