Emergency Committee adopts proposal for 30-day extension of state of alert. The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted on Monday the decision regarding the 30-day extension, starting January 13, of the state of alert in Romania as well as of the specific measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection that have been in force until now. The decision will be submitted to the government for approval in Tuesday's meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]