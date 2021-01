Covid-19: 200 vaccination centers to open in Bucharest

Covid-19: 200 vaccination centers to open in Bucharest. Some 200 vaccination centers will open in Bucharest, Oana Nicolescu, the head of the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP), told G4media.ro. These will be set up inside public hospitals, private clinics, event venues, or malls, she explained. The city’s stadiums will not accommodate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]